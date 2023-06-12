Home » he stabs his son to death and shoots himself in the head
he stabs his son to death and shoots himself in the head

he stabs his son to death and shoots himself in the head

He stabbed his son to death in his apartment, then – taken by remorse and desperation – he left in his car, heading towards the…

He stabbed his son to death in his apartment, then – taken by remorse and desperation – he left in his car, heading towards the cemetery: here he grabbed a gun and killed himself.

The latest absurd, chilling tragedy that has the province of Naples as its theater once again matures within a family environment. The echo of the slaughter committed in Sant’Antimo by a 44-year-old who had murdered his son-in-law and daughters-in-law had not yet died down, and this time a terrible picture unfolded, this time in Mariglianella.

The carabinieri of the provincial command of Naples reconstructed the story in a very short time. The first to raise the alarm around 21 were some neighbors of the first victim. When the soldiers of the Castello di Cisterna company arrived at the house in via Torino number five, they found the body of the 54-year-old lying on the floor and in a pool of blood. Joseph Low.

See also  Arrest of an American journalist in Russia | Info

The sirens of the military gazelles of the Arma and that of an ambulance shook the silence that had recently fallen in the center of the town, near a middle school. Until recently, the Corpus Domini procession had paraded in those streets, very crowded. The investigators immediately took the right lead: it would have been his father who fatally struck the 54-year-old: the disagreements between the two for some time (linked to what also opens up to the activities of an auto-workshop managed by both) would have resulted in violent quarrels.

Yesterday evening there was the last, fatal clash, which immediately degenerated and resulted in blood.

But the searches, immediately launched, for the victim’s father, had not given any results. the military have extended the searches to the whole territory of Nolano, and beyond. Around 11pm, the second discovery: the lifeless body of Low Telesphorus79 years old, father of Giuseppe.

The man, the main suspect in the murder of his own son, allegedly shot himself with a pistol inside his car at the entrance to the Castello di Cisterna cemetery. The reasons that led to the crime are still not entirely clear, although the well-trodden lead leads back to the dissensions on the working and economic level for the management of the garage.

The investigation is coordinated by the investigating magistrates of the Nola prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor on duty authorized the removal of the two bodies, then transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of the Second Polyclinic of Naples, where an autopsy will be carried out in the next few hours. The umpteenth tragedy that took place within a family destroyed by disagreements and suspicions left disbelief and dismay in the community of Marigliano.

Read the full article
on Il Mattino

