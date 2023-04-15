Home » He steals a tile from the Royal Palace of Caserta, but the cameras frame him
World

He steals a tile from the Royal Palace of Caserta, but the cameras frame him

by admin
He steals a tile from the Royal Palace of Caserta, but the cameras frame him

by gds.it – ​​4 hours ago

He has taken possession of a unique piece at the Royal Palace of Caserta, a tile from the floor of a nineteenth-century room along the visit route. He thought he got away with it, but after a month he was tracked down by…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “He steals a tile from the Royal Palace of Caserta, but the cameras catch him – THE VIDEO appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Afghanistan, police on duty at Kabul airport alongside the Taliban

You may also like

Japan relives the Abe nightmare: Prime Minister Kishida...

Ford focus and Toyota chasing in Belgrade |...

dusan makitan mvp of the champions league |...

Vatican Museums launch special evening opening event from...

Wagner conquers new neighborhoods in Bakhmut

Inter Monza Serie A | Sport

Boston beat Atlanta in the first game of...

Ortigia resists for a time, Brescia extends and...

Serie A: Napoli-Verona 0-0 – ANSA Agency

Christ is risen happy Easter | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy