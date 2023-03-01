by blogsicilia.it – ​​12 seconds ago

He first steals the purse and then sells the phone which was inside. However, the buyer realizes that the mobile phone may actually have been stolen. And for this he goes to the police and returns it. The perpetrator of the theft…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «He steals a purse and sells the phone, the buyer becomes suspicious and returns it appeared 12 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».