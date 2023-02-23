Ferrara, 23 February 2023 – Tragedy to the Ship where one was found dead this morning 80 year old woman inside his home in via Argante. The victim is called Maria Luisa Sassoli.

At first it was a suspicious death with investigations by the Mobile and Scientific policemen, the coroner was also on the spot.

Then the confirmation of the murder and the family tragedy linked to continuous disagreements e heavy quarrels between mother and the son SB aged 51. So it was the man who killed the mother and after the gesture he called the police to report himself. He is currently under interrogation by the mobile team and the prosecutor at the Ferrara police station.

Second when learned the elderly motherseriously ill, she was suffocated in her sleep, at the end of yet another quarrel. A neighbor: “We often heard them arguing and the police came in the past.”

News being updated