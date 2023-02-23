Home World he suffocates his mother and confesses
World

he suffocates his mother and confesses

by admin
he suffocates his mother and confesses

Ferrara, 23 February 2023 – Tragedy to the Ship where one was found dead this morning 80 year old woman inside his home in via Argante. The victim is called Maria Luisa Sassoli.
At first it was a suspicious death with investigations by the Mobile and Scientific policemen, the coroner was also on the spot.

Then the confirmation of the murder and the family tragedy linked to continuous disagreements e heavy quarrels between mother and the son SB aged 51. So it was the man who killed the mother and after the gesture he called the police to report himself. He is currently under interrogation by the mobile team and the prosecutor at the Ferrara police station.

Second when learned the elderly motherseriously ill, she was suffocated in her sleep, at the end of yet another quarrel. A neighbor: “We often heard them arguing and the police came in the past.”

News being updated

See also  Chinese rocket in uncontrolled fall: it could crash in several areas of Central-Southern Italy

You may also like

How to make photos with ETTR technique.

Great Britain, rationed vegetables in supermarkets. Former manager...

“You are very cute”. The reporter’s embarrassment –...

Ron Sexsmith, critic of his album The Vivian...

Cruïlla announces The Offspring, Alt-J, Moderat and more...

Worldwide, the reduction in maternal mortality has stopped

Eurozone: inflation at 8.6% in January, down from...

The Philippines’ ratification of the RCEP agreement welcomes...

Ukraine, after the clash with the defense minister,...

China, the government punishes the students with rainbow...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy