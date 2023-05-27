he tearfully explains what happened

Nicole Santinelli he left Carlo Alberto Mancini. The tronista of Men and women, according to what was stated by her suitor, she would have interrupted the story with him in the last few hours. In a direct Instagram, the boy vents to the couple’s fans: “Our story is over, but I have no problem being seen like this, even if a tear escapes, it doesn’t matter”. But what happened?

Carlo: “Don’t attack her”

“I promised her that I would respect and love her. Because I’m that kind of man – claims the suitor of Nicole Santinelli are Instagram-. I pride myself on treating women politely and kindly. We are in a period in which the woman is fascinated by the elusive man, by the one who makes the ground disappear from under her feet. I’m not that kind of man. I give certainties. It is no surprise that I manifest myself in an impetuous way on a sentimental level ».

Just a week ago in Verissimo, the two swore love and the boy’s words moved the viewers. It is not clear what the motivation that prompted the girl to leave him is, but it seems that she has made this decision.

Carlo, in this regard, asks the fans to respect her: «I would also like to defend her who deserves all the happiness in the world. She was honest, sincere and sincere with me. Don’t give her on because she is special. I don’t need to be defended. Don’t attack her,” concludes the suitor of the program on Instagram Maria De Filippi.

