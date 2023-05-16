“He threatened me to obtain sexual favours”: the former collaborator sues Rudolph Giuliani for assault and harassment, asking for 10 million

He threatened his collaborator to get sexual favors and made himself responsible for real ones assaults. These are the allegations made against Rudolph Giulianiformer mayor of New York and former personal attorney of Donald Trumpcontained in one complaint presented by the former director of business development of her companies, Noelle Dunphyto the New York Supreme Court seeking damages of 10 million dollars for “unlawful abuse of power, sexual assault and harassment, wage theft and other abuses”.

According to the documentation filed against the 78-year-old Republican politician, the man had “clearly demonstrated that satisfying his sexual requests, advanced practically always and everywhere, was a fundamental requirement” to maintain the working relationship. A real one blackmailif confirmed, against her collaborator hired in 2019. “Almost immediately” after starting work, added the woman, the pressures not employee by the lawyer: “Giuliani asked her to work at his home and in hotel rooms, so that it was at your complete disposal – can still be read in the papers – Him he had been drinking since morning and it was thick drunk so that his behavior was often unpredictable.”

And it is precisely when the level of alcohol in his body reached high levels that the man, according to the story, let himself go to “to speak which they understood sexist, racist and anti-Semitic comments that made the working environment unsustainable”. Added to this was the fact that the 78-year-old Republican was “constantly taking the Viagra” and the woman “worked with the constant threat that he might ask her to have sex everytime”.

There are also revelations regarding other illegal behaviors that Giuliani allegedly held: in fact, the woman accuses Trump’s former lawyer of having “put up for sale presidential pardons a 2 million dollars“. Money that then “he and President Trump would have split”. Furthermore, Dunphy claims that Giuliani had given her access to her email which contained “private, confidential and top secret” information, suggesting it had been obtained from White House. Giuliani’s lawyers have “categorically denied the allegations of this complaint groundless” and a spokesperson for him spoke of “pure harassment and attempted extortion”.