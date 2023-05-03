Home » He told how he got married a second time Fun
He told how he got married a second time Fun

Rapper Nenad Aleksić Ša appeared in front of the cameras for the first time with his new wife Vanja Aleksić.

Izvor: Pink screenshot

He fatefully said “yes” to the chosen one, Vanja, and now they were guests together on Ognjen Amidžić’s show, where they revealed how it all started.

“I became a tiktoker with her, I can’t believe it, I’m no longer a musician. We met two years ago, now we’ve entered into a more serious story. You know what that story is, Las Vegas style. We went to her friends, I was high on brandy. I was with a girl who was not her style, I said that I want to spend my whole life with her and let’s go to the municipality and get married tomorrow,” Ša said and continued:

“We didn’t wake up in the morning, but two or three days after that we informed our parents and went to the municipality. They were like we’re not normal, and mine are not normal, just like I’m not. Las Vegas talks. When something is destined , that’s it. I have to say that I’m happy after I don’t know how many years”.

I met him two years ago, he’s completely gone, it’s better not to talkVanja added.

“After Zadruga 4, what happened? After Zadruga 6, I apologized and sent her a message: ‘If you’re angry, I’m sorry if I made a mistake,’ and I got a reply that she wasn’t angry. I won her over,” said Ša. and Ognjen asked Vanja why she fell in love with the rapper.

“He is too good, attentive, he respects me which is the most important thing. Every day is full for us and I am finally happy,” answered Vanja.

