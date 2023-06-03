he was a quadriplegic and had inspired the film “Almost friends”

Philippe Pozzo of Borgo And died a Marrakech a 72 years old. The wealthy French aristocrat, entrepreneur and writer was left quadriplegic following a paragliding accident. His story inspired the film Almost friends with François Cluzet and Omar Sy.









Is dead Philippe Pozzo of Borgo

Philippe Pozzo di Borgo was born in Tunis in 1951 from an ancient e nobile family of Corsican origins.









In addition to managing the rich family properties in 1993, when he had the accident that paralyzed him from the neck down, Philippe Pozzo di Borgo successfully managed an important winery.

Abdel Sellou and Philippe Pozzo di Borgo in Berlin in 2012.









The loss of wife to an incurable diseaseil 3 maggio 1996, dropped it into one deep depression.

Philippe Pozzo di Borgo was left with i two adopted children with his wife.





Maybe it can interest you Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the man who inspired Steven Spielberg’s film ‘The Terminal’, has died

After the accident in his life came a former Algerian convict with handyman duties, Abdel Yasmin Sellou.









The relationship between the two was initially stormy, but then the contrasts smoothed out.

Pozzo di Borgo recounted his experience in an autobiography entitled Guardian devilfrom which the hugely successful film was made Almost friends from 2011.

The film saw three remakes: one from Argentina, one from India and one from America.









Philippe Pozzo di Borgo on Abdel Yasmin Sellou

“He’s insufferable, conceited, proud, brutish, mercurial, human. Without him, I would have died of decay. Abdel continually treated me as if I were a child. Attentive to the slightest sign, present during my absences, he freed me when I was a prisoner, protected me when I was weak. He made me laugh when I broke up. He is my guardian devil,” wrote Philippe Pozzo di Borgo of his handyman Abdel Yasmin Sellou.

In the following years Pozzo di Borgo remarried and had two children with his new wife. He also became a disability rights activist and pursued his writing career.

The reaction of the directors of Almost Friends

The film Almost friends (Untouchablesin the original language) by directors Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano became the biggest success of French cinema, with over 19 million admissions at the cinema.









“We have just learned with great sadness of the death of our friend Philippe Pozzo di Borgo,” the filmmakers wrote on Twitter today.

“By agreeing to have his story adapted to Untouchables it has changed our lives and those of many vulnerable and fragile people”.







