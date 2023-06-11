Home » he was cycling home
World

he was cycling home

he was cycling home

A 12-year-old boy hit by a car dies. The tragedy this afternoon, June 10, shortly after 4 pm, in Mirano (Venice) in via Don Orione at the corner…

A 12-year-old boy hit by a car dies. The tragedy this afternoon, June 10, shortly after 4 pm, in Mirano (Venice) in Via Don Orione at the corner with via Viasana. According to an initial reconstruction, the 12-year-old Andrea Marigo he was traveling via Viasana to return home, in fact he lives not far from the scene of the accident, when he was run over by an Audi at via Don Orione. The young motorist rushed to the grounded child and tried to revive him while waiting for help. The road was immediately closed and the Suem ambulance, the firefighters and the local police of the Union of Municipalities of Miranese intervened on the spot. Despite the help, however, it was not possible to snatch the child from death.

