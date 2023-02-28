Home World He was lost in the Bolivian jungle, for a month he ate only insects and drank his own urine – Corriere TV
The 30-year-old man was found after 31 days. He had signs of dehydration and wounds on his feet

(LaPresse) In Bolivia a hunter has been found after getting lost and spending 31 days in the jungle. Jhonatan Acosta, 30, recounted his ordeal to the media saying he had to eat bugs and drink his urine to survive. When he was rescued, the man showed clear signs of dehydration, weakness and injuries to his feet. From a hospital bed, Acosta explained that he had ventured out with a group of friends but then lost track of them in the forest. (Lapresse)

February 28, 2023 – Updated February 28, 2023, 11:47 am

