(LaPresse) In Bolivia a hunter has been found after getting lost and spending 31 days in the jungle. Jhonatan Acosta, 30, recounted his ordeal to the media saying he had to eat bugs and drink his urine to survive. When he was rescued, the man showed clear signs of dehydration, weakness and injuries to his feet. From a hospital bed, Acosta explained that he had ventured out with a group of friends but then lost track of them in the forest. (Lapresse)