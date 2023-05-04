Home » he was on a motorbike, a van ran over him
he was on a motorbike, a van ran over him

he was on a motorbike, a van ran over him

A carabiniere originally from Palermo, serving in Cagliari at the IX Sardinia Battalion, died tonight in a road accident that took place on the outskirts of the Sardinian capital, in viale Monastir. Roberto Orlando, 28 years old, riding a…

