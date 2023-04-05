Home World he was only 28 years old, he worked in a paint company
World

he was only 28 years old, he worked in a paint company

by admin
he was only 28 years old, he worked in a paint company

Yet another tragedy at work. And worker Of 28 years And crushed by a press in a manufacturing plant a Fano, in the province of Pesaro Urbino, on the morning of Wednesday 5 March. The man was working for a paint company. On site police and firefighters.


The dynamics of the accident

The 28-year-old was working at the time of the accident powder, company of the industrial area that deals with painting of metallic articles for third partiesin the area of ​​via Papiria, in Fano.

It’s not clear yet dynamics, on which the police are investigating: the tragedy would have happened by first morning.

The industrial area in Fano, where a 28-year-old worker was crushed by a press


Who is the victim

It has not yet been revealedidentity of the dead worker crushed by the press.

At the moment, Ansa reports that it had 28 years and it was resident a Fano.

Help is useless

As reported by the ‘Resto del Carlino’, 118, Icaro ambulance and firefighters rushed to the scene: but unfortunately for the 28-year-old there was nothing more to do.


Deaths at work

This is yet another death at work. A few days ago, in Floridia, a worker died after being hit by the arm of a crane.


Photo source: ANSA

See also  Nvidia to Showcase Ray Tracing Overdrive Mode at GDC 2023 - Multiplayer.it

You may also like

The absences and rumors of divorce: the disturbances...

Scotland arrests husband of former pro-independence leader and...

Kai Haverc can’t live without sweets | Sport

Swisscom wins CHIP mobile network test

Cefalù, 29 job grants banned for the unemployed:...

Syria: our Easter after the earthquake

Collaborative detection and tracking intelligence sharing to enhance...

Showcase [email protected] confirmed for tonight, follow it with...

News Udinese – Tucu is not here, here...

son of Stefan Kretzmar in the German national...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy