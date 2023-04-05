Yet another tragedy at work. And worker Of 28 years And crushed by a press in a manufacturing plant a Fano, in the province of Pesaro Urbino, on the morning of Wednesday 5 March. The man was working for a paint company. On site police and firefighters.





The dynamics of the accident

The 28-year-old was working at the time of the accident powder, company of the industrial area that deals with painting of metallic articles for third partiesin the area of ​​via Papiria, in Fano.

It’s not clear yet dynamics, on which the police are investigating: the tragedy would have happened by first morning.

Who is the victim

It has not yet been revealedidentity of the dead worker crushed by the press.

At the moment, Ansa reports that it had 28 years and it was resident a Fano.

Help is useless

As reported by the ‘Resto del Carlino’, 118, Icaro ambulance and firefighters rushed to the scene: but unfortunately for the 28-year-old there was nothing more to do.





Deaths at work

This is yet another death at work. A few days ago, in Floridia, a worker died after being hit by the arm of a crane.



