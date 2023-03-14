The Ring of Destiny” is a new TV series on Kurir Television that has managed to win the hearts of many viewers.

The question is often asked what is the secret of its success, and we believe that it is because it is full of intrigues, tense situations and numerous twists and turns, but also intertwined with love, jealousy, fear, greed, betrayal and the constant struggle between good and evil.

The lives of two sisters, Jane and Anja, and many say that their lives are a struggle between good and evil, and one woman tries to balance that struggle in the best possible way. It is about Mama Olga, who is torn between these two characters.

In the first 4 episodes, we saw that Anja’s ex-boyfriend Denis tried in every way to reconcile with her, which, thanks to his persistence, soon succeeded, and they continued where they left off with the relationship, spending more and more time together.

Actor Roman Lucki, who plays Denis, also carries the epithet of a persistent, determined and self-confident man in real life, and this is proven by numerous film and television successes that have made him famous.

However, his group of partners is quite different in his private life and in his life in the series.

In reality, he is married to a beautiful blonde called Olya Lutska, and judging by their pictures, the two of them enjoy moments together, which can be very romantic.

Their family is graced by a third member, which is their cat, with whom they often publish photos.

In an interview with the Ukrainian media, Roman Lucki also revealed how he got into acting, and these details did not leave anyone indifferent.

– I have been in the theater since I was three years old. A replacement had to be made, and I was asked to be in the play “Marriage in Italian”. Work began in December 2005, and the premiere was held in March. I was 19 at the time and already playing plumber with three kids. But I never dreamed of acting. I wanted to be an artist or a designer. After school, I didn’t want to enroll anywhere, I wanted to think for a year. He started filming weddings in high school, he had a video camera. I decided to enroll in design at the Art Institute, submitted the drawings, they told me that they would accept me, but they warned me that it would be difficult because I don’t have a basic education, they were afraid that I would arrive. with everyone. And it turned out that people without basic education remain in the profession… I gave up on this idea and took a year off, went to the local TV “Galičina” to do some filming. There they offered me to enroll in directing, and before graduation they will take me to work as a cinematographer, or I can enroll in the Karpenko-Kari Institute of Theater and Cinema in Kyiv to become a cinematographer, if I want. I decided to try in Frankivska and entered the direction of variety shows and mass spectacles, but I forgot about cameramanship – he said and added:

– From the first year, Rostislav Derzipilski wanted to involve me in acting, but I did not give in, because it seemed to me that this profession was very dependent. But from the third year, vacancies appeared in the Frankiv Drama Theater, it was necessary to “enter” the play. And so it turned. From the third year I was already working with actors, although I was officially on the director’s side. In the 5th year, I switch to acting.

It was a wild situation with the Ukrainian language

Considering that he has shot a large number of films, Roman admitted that he once faced a problem when he had to speak pure Russian.

— It all started with the fact that in 2011 casting director Alla Samoilenko was looking for actors specifically from Western Ukraine for the film “The Last Confession”. They came to our dressing room, wrote down their “visiting cards” and a few days later invited them to rehearsals in Kiev. And at the same time, I was sent to other tests in the film “Parajanov”, where I played Ilienka. So I went parallel for two full meters. It was something unreal in 2011, because Yanukovych was in power, the dominant variety show in the Russian-speaking world. In one of the studios they told me to learn Russian without an accent if I wanted to act in a movie… It was a wild situation with the Ukrainian language, but after Maidan 2013-2014, everything changed.

The new hit series “The Ring of Destiny” is broadcast on weekdays at 3 p.m., and due to great interest, Kurir Television has provided the audience with another time slot at 10 p.m.