World

He was selling harmful substances, charged as a fruit and vegetable trader

He was selling harmful substances, charged as a fruit and vegetable trader

by blogsicilia.it – ​​49 seconds ago

A complaint for the sale of harmful substances, three more penalties for various violations. It is the balance sheet of a double operation by the carabinieri in the Catania area mainly aimed at illegal trade. To intervene the carabinieri of the company…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «He sold harmful substances, a fruit and vegetable dealer reported appeared 49 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

