by palermotoday.it – ​​2 hours ago

In Montemaggiore Belsito Antonio Mesi wins the match against Rosario Nasca. For Mesi it is a reconfirmation: he will still be the mayor for the next 5 years. “I want to thank our constituents and the community of Montemaggiore…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Municipal elections in Montemaggiore Belsito, Mesi wins the challenge against Nasca: he will be mayor for another 5 years appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.