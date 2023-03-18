Home World He wipes everything with a rag and saves money, but what about when guests come? | Magazine
He wipes everything with a rag and saves money, but what about when guests come? | Magazine

by admin
He wipes everything with a rag and saves money, but what about when guests come? | Magazine

One mom and her family don’t use toilet paper at all…

Izvor: TikTok/Screenshot/channonrose1

Difficult times require new savings measures. In order to save money, one mother decided on an unusual form of personal hygiene – she completely discarded toilet paper and replaced it with a reusable “family cloth”.

She explained her decision in detail in a video she posted on YouTube last month, which left many in awe. According to this Colorado mom, she prefers washcloths because she thinks regular toilet paper is “disgusting,” adding that it crumbles and leaves marks when wiping.

Her family also, in addition to cloths, also uses bidets for washing, which is considered one of the better ways of hygiene after defecating, especially in Asian countries. For these cotton cloths, she says they are soft and comfortable, while saving money that she would otherwise spend on expensive toilet paper. When she runs out of cloths, she regularly puts them in the washing machine.

Curious people who watched her video asked if she also gives her guests cotton cloths instead of paper, to which she replied in the affirmative.

“Yes, we always have regular toilet paper for guests. I have everything disposable for the guests, we just don’t use it,” she replied.

