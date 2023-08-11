He works 2 hours for 30 euros and INPS asks him back for 15 thousand euros in his pension: 68-year-old forced to pay

Work two hours and 20 minutes for a friend, theInps he asks backor 15 thousand and 500 euros, i.e. the annual amount of his pension. The story concerns Joseph, a man of 68 years old Of Pordenone that he would never have believed that the help given would have cost him so much.

Pension reduced by 180 euros per month for years

According to lawthe 68-year-old could not carry out that job of just over two hours that paid off for him 30 euro. Indeed he could do it but at the price of an annuity of pension.

So the elderly now risks seeing 15 thousand and 500 euros vanish, referring to the year 2020. A fiscal lightness which, however, for the law and the bureaucracy is anything but lightness.

And now what happens? From now on, and for the next ten years, the man will have to return the amount required by law to INPS, with a deduction of 180 euros per month in his check for 1,088 euros.

Joseph’s story

Giuseppe retired in 2019, after having worked all his life in the trade. He has more than 42 years of paid contributions and decides to leave his profession by subscribing to the Quota 100 promoted by the minister Matthew Salvini. A tax window that, once signed, would not allow him to do any work for the next 5 years.

In September 2020, an acquaintance asked the 68-year-old to do a small job for him: arranging the shelves in a shopping centre. Giuseppe replies that he is not available, precisely because he is aware of the risk of losing his pension.

However, someone advises it badly. The warehouse administration office, according to what La Repubblica explained, assures Giuseppe that he can do that type of work.

The 68-year-old trusts, the office was obviously wrong and here comes the joke: in January 2021, a registered letter from the INPS of Pordenone arrives at home asking for 15,500 euros.

Giuseppe goes to the institution’s offices and asks for explanations. The clerks tell him that unfortunately there isn’t much to do: the work was not included among the exceptions. Otherwise said he has to pay.

The intervention of the lawyer

On the practice is now working a lawyer who is trying to figure out if there is room at a legal level to fix the situation.

