head and arm wound

Fear allAlexandrine high school of via Einaudi in Abbiategrasso (Milan) where a 16-year-old student stabbed a 51-year-old teacher, Elisabetta C., inside the school. According to initial information, it all happened at 8.25 am Monday 29 May.

What happened The boy entered the classroom carrying one pistolfortunately toy, and a knife, with which he injured the teacher in the forearm. Upon the arrival of the carabinieri, the 16-year-old handed himself over, leaving the weapon, a reproduction of a real pistol, on a counter. In shock, he was rescued by an ambulance and transported to the San Paolo hospital in Milan.

The first reports The first reports to 112 spoke of a shooting. Several 118 emergency vehicles arrived on the spot in addition to the carabinieri.

Who is the victim The victim is a 51-year-old teacher who was injured in the forearm and head. She is been transported at Legnano hospital. His condition is serious but it seems out of danger. Fear and panic among students, school staff and parents.

The minister’s visit Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara will join the school. “Today I will go to Abbiategrasso where a particularly disturbing event has taken place – he said -. After the Covid experience, bullying episodes are multiplying, precisely because the interpersonal relationship that is fundamental in educational development has been interrupted”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

