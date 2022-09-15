Xinhua News Agency, Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 14. During his visit to Uzbekistan in 2016, President Xi Jinping quoted two sentences in a signed article published by local media: “Make friends with friends and keep your word” in “The Analects of Confucius” and the Uzbekistan proverb “There is only a tree full of fruits. will attract attention.” These two sentences are a vivid portrayal of the good-neighborly friendship and win-win cooperation between China and Uzbekistan.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Uzbekistan and the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Charter, President Xi Jinping will visit Uzbekistan again and attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to be held in Samarkand. The ancient city of Samarkand opened its arms with a new look and looked forward to the arrival of Chinese VIPs.

The head of state’s diplomacy leads the way

Uzbekistan, located in Central Asia, is an important country on the ancient Silk Road and an important country in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Uruguay 30 years ago, the two sides have adhered to equal treatment, mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win results, continuously deepened political mutual trust, and promoted mutually beneficial cooperation.

The diplomatic strategy of the head of state leads the way for the development of bilateral relations. President Xi Jinping visited Uzbekistan twice in 2013 and 2016. In 2016, China-Uzbekistan relations were upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Uzbek President Mirziyoyev has visited China several times and participated in international conferences since he took office in 2016, and regards the development of Uzbekistan-China friendly relations as one of the important issues in the diplomatic field. In February 2022, President Mirziyoyev went to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics and other related activities, which once again proved the friendship between China and Uzbekistan.

On September 12, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the words “Samarkand 2022” were displayed on the sign.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Bai Xueqi

At present, China-Uzbekistan relations are in the best period in history. The two countries have maintained close cooperation in international and regional affairs: practice the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, deepen China-Uzbekistan law enforcement and security cooperation, crack down on the “three evil forces” and transnational organized crimes such as drug trafficking, and jointly build a regional A secure environment for peaceful development; deepen coordination and cooperation on multilateral stages such as the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and CICA, and promptly discuss global issues such as global economic governance, energy security, water resources, and regional and hotspot issues such as the situation in Afghanistan, West Asia and North Africa Exchange views and jointly safeguard the strategic interests of the two countries. As President Mirziyoyev said, “Uzbekistan and China share a deep and fraternal mutual trust”.

On January 2, 2022, President Xi Jinping and President Mirziyoyev exchanged congratulatory messages. The two sides spoke highly of the achievements of China-Uzbekistan relations in various fields. Work together to write a new chapter in the history of China-Uzbekistan comprehensive strategic partnership.

On September 12, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, a couple took a photo in front of Registan Square.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Bai Xueqi

Pragmatic cooperation to benefit people’s livelihood

“I have witnessed how the ‘Belt and Road’ cooperation has accelerated the local transportation of goods and people,” said Turambanov, 70, who is now 70 years old. Through the “Angren-Papu” railway tunnel, the time for the old man to return to his hometown of Andijan from the capital Tashkent, where he lived, was shortened from one day to only 6 hours.

In June 2016, President Xi Jinping, who was visiting Uzbekistan, attended the video link event for the opening of the “Angren-Papu” railway tunnel. Since the opening of the “First Long Tunnel in Central Asia” undertaken by a Chinese company, it has brought convenience to the local people and has become a landmark project for the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”.

The ancient Silk Road witnessed the long-standing intersection between Uzbekistan and China. The vigorous “Belt and Road” construction pushes the road of cooperation between the two countries wider and wider, and tightens the hand of friendship between the two peoples.

The China-Central Asia natural gas pipeline starts from the border of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in the west and passes through Uzbekistan and other countries, with a total length of nearly 10,000 kilometers. Uzbekistan is one of the main gas sources of the pipeline. Rafael Kansolov, deputy head of the first station of the China-Central Asia Natural Gas Pipeline, said that thanks to the “all-round and close cooperation” between the two countries, the project has created a large number of local jobs, improved the level of infrastructure, and benefited the local people. .

China and Uzbekistan also cooperated to promote the largest PVC production project in Uzbekistan. Kamoliddin Asadov, deputy general manager of the PVC production complex of Navoi Nitrogen Fertilizer Company, said that after the project was put into operation, Uzbekistan’s domestic PVC dependence on imports has been changed, and China has also helped Uzbekistan to cultivate professional talents.

Since 2016, China has become Uzbekistan’s largest trading partner and largest export destination country for consecutive years, with more than 2,000 Chinese enterprises in Uzbekistan. Under the framework of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, the two sides have carried out close cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, investment, energy, transportation, agriculture, etc., and formed a number of landmark projects such as Pengsheng Industrial Park, Andiyan Industrial Park, and Huaxin Jizak Cement Plant. .

Accelerate the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, restore and increase direct flights between the two countries, and make joint efforts to increase the capacity of cross-border highways, railways and international multimodal transport. , the prospects for cooperation between the two countries will be broader.

People walk near the statue of Confucius in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 12.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Bai Xueqi

People-to-people and cultural exchanges moisten people’s hearts

In September 2013, during President Xi Jinping’s visit to Uzbekistan, two pictures of the ancient Silk Road in the local collection attracted the attention of China‘s top leaders.

A map of the ancient Silk Roads is housed in the Timurid Family History Museum. At that time, President Xi Jinping pointed to a place on the right side of the map and said that it is Xi’an, the starting point of the Silk Road, and my hometown.

Another route map of the ancient Silk Road is collected in the Ulube Memorial Hall. President Xi Jinping listened to the narrator’s narration of the history of Zhang Qian’s envoy to the Western Regions in the Han Dynasty and came to Fergana (in present-day Uzbekistan), and said that he welcomes friends from Uzbekistan to China and Xi’an.

Surayo Ulyabayeva, who is now the deputy director of the Timurid Family History Museum, still remembers President Xi Jinping’s visit very well: “President Xi Jinping not only knows the history of his country very well, but also knows the people of the world very well. I am very interested in the history of Uzbekistan.” She said that President Xi Jinping’s visit to Uzbekistan again is a major event and will definitely “further strengthen the cultural ties between the two peoples”.

The time and space are vast, and the friendship is eternal. The increasingly rich people-to-people and cultural exchanges have built a bridge of friendship connecting the hearts of the two peoples. In recent years, China-Ukraine joint restoration of the historical and cultural relics of the ancient city of Khiva has been successfully completed and handed over to the Uzbek side. The Central Asian Drug Research and Development Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Global Onion Garden Tashkent Center have been put into operation one after another, becoming an important carrier for Sino-Ukrainian cooperative research in medicine and botany.

Abdul Rasul Tukhtamishev, a teacher at the Confucius Institute in Samarkand, said that President Xi Jinping’s second visit will write a special stroke in the history of this ancient city.

On April 19, 2020, in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Murojan Kenjabyev (first from the right) prepares to accompany four members of the Chinese government’s joint medical team to fly to Samarkand.Xinhua News Agency

Since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, China and Uzbekistan have been watching and helping each other. From mutual emergency assistance during the difficult period of the epidemic, to China sending a joint medical team to Uzbekistan; from strengthening cooperation between the two countries on new crown vaccines and drugs, to China‘s establishment of the first vaccine production center in Central Asia in Uzbekistan… China and Uzbekistan continue to use practical Actions explain the meaning of “true friends”.

After the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, Uzbek youth Murojan Kenjabyev bought nearly 30,000 masks at his own expense, and returned to China twice from his hometown to support the teachers and students of his alma mater, Guangdong University of Foreign Studies. Since then, Kenjabayev has volunteered to serve as an interpreter for the Chinese medical team in Ukraine, and accompanied Chinese experts to Samarkand and other places to exchange epidemic prevention experience. He said that the joint fight against the epidemic has deepened the public health cooperation between the two countries, and “the people of the two countries will also stand together more firmly.”

Currently, both China and Uzbekistan are at an important stage of their respective development. Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, and with the active support and joint participation of the governments and peoples of the two countries, the two sides will build on the past and usher in the future, push forward bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields to a new level, and continue to write a brilliant future for the next 30 years. chapter.

