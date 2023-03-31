Fu Cong, head of the Chinese mission to the EU, said in an exclusive interview that the China-EU investment agreement is currently on hold due to sanctions. While China proposes lifting sanctions to the EU, it is also open to other proposals from the EU and is willing to consider equality and mutual benefit.

According to the official website of the Chinese Mission to the European Union, Diplomatic World magazine published on Tuesday (March 28) that Fu Cong, head of the Chinese Mission to the European Union, accepted the CEO of the magazine, Barbara Dietrich. ‘s interview.

Regarding whether the EU-China investment agreement will be unfrozen in the short to medium term, he is optimistic. If the agreement is approved and implemented, what benefits will it bring to both the EU and China? A balanced, high-level, mutually beneficial and win-win agreement reached in the round of negotiations. Both sides have shown considerable flexibility, providing high-level market access opportunities for companies from both sides.

He said that as far as China is concerned, China has made market access commitments for all industries for the first time, and the degree of openness is the highest so far, covering not only manufacturing and other industries, but also new energy, cloud computing, financial services, medical services and other fields. To a large extent, it can solve the concerns of the European economic circles about China‘s market access.

He also said that the two sides have also reached an agreement on the transparency of subsidies, state-owned enterprises, and the prohibition of forced technology transfer, which is conducive to providing enterprises with a fair, predictable, and transparent business environment. In addition, the two sides also included important commitments on sustainable development in the agreement. It should be said that this agreement is of great benefit to the economic circles of both sides, and is conducive to raising China-EU economic and trade relations to a new level.

Fu Cong pointed out that it is regrettable that the agreement is currently shelved due to sanctions. “I don’t want to go back to history and talk about who is right and who is wrong when it comes to sanctions, because that kind of discussion will not lead to results.”

He said: “We should look forward. I have proposed to my European colleagues the proposal to lift sanctions at the same time, and I am open to other proposals from the European side. As long as it is a solution based on equality and mutual benefit, we are willing to consider it.” In short, we sincerely hope to work with the European side to overcome difficulties and release the huge potential of this agreement to promote China-EU cooperation as soon as possible. I also want to emphasize that this agreement is mutually beneficial and win-win, not a gift from anyone to whom. Moving forward requires joint efforts from both sides.”

