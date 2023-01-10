The diplomatic missions of various countries stationed in the Holy See and the Pope hold a Chinese New Year worship as usual. In his speech, the head of the diplomatic mission, Prideus, mentioned the death of Benedict XVI and reviewed Pope Francis’ efforts in the past year, as well as his upcoming pastoral visits and pilgrimages in the Congo and South Sudan journey of.

(Vatican News Network)At the gathering of the diplomatic missions of various countries to the Holy See and the Pope’s New Year’s gathering, Georges Poulides, the head of the diplomatic missions and Cyprus’ ambassador to the Holy See, first represented the countries on behalf of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Passed away, express condolences to Pope Francis. Then, Ambassador Prides turned his attention to the current situation and talked about another horrible virus that emerged after the new crown virus, namely war.

The head of the diplomatic corps recalled Pope Francis’ speech last year at the Interfaith Peace Gathering of the Sant’Egidio community at the Colosseum in central Rome, as well as the pope’s prayer for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on December 8. According to the head of the mission, every word of the pope reveals “the suffering of the world hit by the tragedy of conflict”. How many parents have lost their children, how many young people have become orphans, their homes have been destroyed, and people have fled. Ambassadors to the Holy See took encouraging action to “resolve the root causes of conflict” and not destroy “the good that exists in every society”.

The ambassador of Cyprus to the Holy See stresses that Pope Francis has worked hard over the past year to “remove the fuel of the fire of disaster and indifference”. The ambassador thanked the pope for his example and assured that the challenges he articulated in this year’s Message for the World Day of Peace were also heard in the diplomatic sphere.

The diplomat then reflected on Pope Francis’ pastoral visit in 2022: in Malta, the pope reiterated that everyone has a great responsibility to “build a more united and harmonious society”; in Canada, the pope made a “confession The pilgrimage of the pilgrimage”, “on the road of “healing and reconciliation” with the indigenous people”; the Pope attended the World Religious Leaders Conference in Kazakhstan to promote dialogue, listening and understanding among different religions; the Pope’s visit to Bahrain Access, once again leads people to appreciate what they have in common with each other while maintaining their uniqueness and differences. The ambassador quoted the words of the Pope, emphasizing that unity does not require “everyone is exactly the same”, but that each has its own characteristics.

Looking ahead to this new year, the head of the diplomatic corps referred to the Pope’s upcoming “pilgrimage of peace and reconciliation” in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan. Ambassador Prideus concluded by thanking the Pope for his “tireless efforts” who have brought hope to many peoples, men and women around the world.

