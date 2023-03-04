Headquarters Exclusive Interview丨German MP: The attack on the “Beixi” pipeline is terrorism and the real culprit must be identified

CCTV news client news in early February, senior American investigative reporter Seymour Hersh published an article saying that the United States planned and participated in the “North Stream” pipeline explosion. Issues related to “Beixi” immediately attracted great attention from all walks of life in Germany. Among them, the member of the German Bundestag, Sevim Dadelen, has repeatedly called for an investigation into the truth about the bombing of the “Nord Stream” pipeline. Recently, a reporter from China Central Radio and Television conducted an exclusive interview with her on topics such as the bombing of the “Beixi” pipeline and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

German MP: The attack on “North Stream” is terrorism and the real culprit must be identified

The day after Hersh published the investigative article, Dadellen called out in the German Bundestag, calling for an investigation into the bombing of the “North Stream” pipeline under the auspices of the United Nations. In Dadailun’s view, this case is a terrorist attack and the real culprit must be identified.

German Federal MP Sevim Dadelen: This is the biggest terrorist attack on energy infrastructure and a violation of energy sovereignty. The EU and the German government ignored the accusations made by the American journalist Hersh and did not investigate the truth. expressed doubts. They even refused to support an international joint investigation led by the United Nations. I think the German government has an obligation to do everything possible to find out the truth and find out who was behind this terrorist attack. To corroborate Hersh’s report, look at our so-called allies the United States and Whether Norway is really behind it.

German lawmakers: U.S., UK obstruct Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Regarding the current Russia-Ukraine conflict, Dadeiron recalled the peace talks between the two sides in March 2022. At that time, Russia and Ukraine held several rounds of talks and proposed a plan for peaceful negotiations, hoping to achieve a ceasefire and end the conflict. This plan was very mature and in-depth at that time, but the United States and the United Kingdom blocked this peace negotiation. Therefore, the United States, Britain and other countries bear the greatest responsibility for the rising casualties and damage losses this year.

German Federal MP Sevim Dadelen: The United States wants to weaken Russia out of self-interest, by prolonging the Russia-Ukraine conflict, by sending more and more weapons, but also by tougher economic warfare and sanctions. This is not the same as the United States The so-called peacekeeping role that has been played is the exact opposite.

German MP: The bombing of “North Stream” and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine make the EU the biggest victim

Dadelen believes that the bombing of the “North Stream” pipeline and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine are all caused by US hegemony, and the EU is the biggest victim. Especially since the Ukrainian crisis broke out, the EU has launched multiple rounds of sanctions against Ukraine, which has affected its own development.

German Bundestag Sevim Dadelen: At present, Germany and the European Union are the biggest losers in the economic war with Russia. The high energy prices in Germany are unbearable for the people and businesses. We are facing the loss of prosperity mode of danger.

Sevim Daderen has been involved in the peace movement since he was elected to the German Bundestag in 2005. She believes that the root of the current crisis in Ukraine lies with the United States. Dadellen is staunchly opposed to sending arms to Ukraine because it would lead to an escalation of the conflict and could draw Germany into the war.