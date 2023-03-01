Headquarters Interview丨Canadian Scholars: Should Investigate the Truth About the “Beixi” Explosion

CCTV news client news Swaran Singh, a visiting professor at the University of British Columbia in Canada, said in an interview with a reporter from the main station recently that the collective silence of the West after the “Nord Stream” pipeline explosion is surprising, and the United Nations should investigate this incident , and the United States cannot ignore external doubts.

Singh said that the explosion of the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline is a major challenge to multinational infrastructure projects, energy, ecology and the environment, and has a major impact on the European economy. Surprisingly, however, the mainstream Western media has been collectively silent on this.

Swaran Singh, a visiting professor at the University of British Columbia: The “North Stream” explosion did not cause much disturbance, partly because the main victim country was silent about it. I don’t know if these countries are keeping it secret, we don’t know, maybe they know what’s going on. And now, we see Seymour Hersh wrote an article describing the ins and outs of the “North Stream” explosion, disclosing that it was sabotage carried out by the CIA.

Singh said that the explosion damage of the “North Stream” pipeline is a serious problem. The international community should investigate the truth of the matter, and the United States should not ignore external doubts.

Swaran Singh, visiting professor at the University of British Columbia: This is a serious issue, and I think it should not only be discussed at the United Nations, but also independently investigated by the United Nations. And because the focus is now on the United States, the United States cannot just ignore and deny it blindly, but must come up with a detailed response.