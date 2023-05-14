Home » Headquarters reporter interview丨Japanese experts: Japan, the United States and South Korea’s strengthened alliance will disrupt regional stability_Xinhua News Agency
Headquarters reporter interview丨Japanese experts: Japan, the United States and South Korea's strengthened alliance will disrupt regional stability_Xinhua News Agency

Headquarters reporter interview丨Japanese experts: Japan, the United States and South Korea’s strengthened alliance will disrupt regional stability_Xinhua News Agency

Headquarters reporter interview丨Japanese experts: Japan, the United States and South Korea strengthen their alliance and disrupt regional stability

Recently, there have been frequent moves between the political circles of Japan and South Korea. On the 11th local time, Taro Aso, vice president of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, visited South Korea and held talks with South Korean President Yoon Seok-yue. The South Korean president will also go to Hiroshima next week to attend the expanded meeting of the Group of Seven summit. In this regard, some Japanese scholars said in an interview with a reporter from the headquarter that the relationship between Japan and South Korea is rapidly heating up on the surface, which is inseparable from the behind-the-scenes manipulation of the United States; security situation. 02:07

Masakatsu Adachi, Honorary Professor of Kanto Gakuin University: The problem between Japan and South Korea is not simply a problem between the two countries. The manipulator behind it is actually the United States and how the United States wants to use these two countries. In American power relations, Japan and South Korea are nothing more than pawns on a chessboard.

According to the current public information, the leaders of Japan, the United States and South Korea will hold talks during the G7 Hiroshima summit. Masakatsu Adachi said that under the instigation of the United States, the United States, Japan and South Korea continue to strengthen their alliances and expand their military presence in East Asia, which will inevitably create a tense atmosphere of camping and confrontation among regional countries and seriously impact the regional security situation.

Masakatsu Adachi, Honorary Professor of Kanto Gakuin University: (The United States, Japan and South Korea) create imaginary enemies, and then try to trap the imaginary enemies in the “encirclement”. This is their current position. The Japanese government issued a new version of the “Three Security Documents” in December last year. Some astonishing contents appeared in the revised “Three Security Documents”, which apparently abandoned the principle of “exclusive defense”, such as giving the Self-Defense Forces the ability to attack enemy bases . The principle of “dedicated defense” is a principle that Japan has always followed. The so-called ability to attack enemy bases requires the establishment of an imaginary enemy, which is unacceptable. This departs from the spirit of Article 9 of Japan’s pacifist constitution.

Japanese expert: peace and stability is the basis for promoting regional prosperity and development

Masakatsu Adachi said that the East Asian region has similar cultures and is closely related. Peace and stability are the basis for promoting regional prosperity and development. Creating confrontation will only harm others.

Masakatsu Adachi, Honorary Professor of Kanto Gakuin University: If the relationship between the people of East Asian countries can become more harmonious, in a large sense, a prosperous economic circle will be formed. To this end, we should find ways to make non-governmental exchanges more active.

