Health comes first: Cuba a model to follow

Last Tuesday 20 June afternoon, I was lucky enough to participate in the meeting with the Cuban citizens in Italy and solidarity movements, with which the Cuban president Miguel Diaz Canel concluded his brief visit to Italy, during which he also had the opportunity to meet President Mattarella. Certainly positive is the fact that Mattarella thanked Diaz Canel for the important help given by Cuba to Italy on the occasion of the pandemic, but more than words of gratitude should be expected from the Italian government. It is necessary to put in place a substantial commitment to force the United States to lift its senseless blockade on the Cuban economy, which continues to cost an enormous amount of human life and economic loss to this generous people, who have been fighting for more than sixty years to safeguard their precious independencealso finding the way and time to help hundreds of thousands of people in over eighty countries around the world, and to develop three vaccines also distributed to various other countries.

Yet we know very well that taking a more explicit and substantial stand against the blockade would constitute one violation of the obligations of unconditional loyalty against the United States and NATO. Therefore, it is useless to expect strokes of genius from a bipartisan political line-up that evidently considers the autonomous use of the cerebral organ too tiring and dangerous and therefore prefers to delegate its use to superfine intellects such as Biden & Co. This applies to the situation of the war in Ukrainebut it also applies to other issues, including Cuba, although fortunately our country, like the rest of the other members of the European Union, continues to vote in favor of the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly which every year condemnation the US blockade of Cuba.

The truth, however, is that, as Diaz Canel underlined in his speech at the assembly I attended, the United States not only maintains but they intensify the blockade, in the naive belief, shared by all the Washington administrations that have followed one another from 1959 – the year of the Cuban Revolution – to today, that the unjustly inflicted suffering on the Cuban population will finally push them to surrender by renouncing their autonomous project of society founded on realization of basic human rights in every field. This project received further sanction and stimulus with the approval of the new Constitution, which introduced, among other things, in its art. 81, the protection of every kind of family, far surpassing States bigots Like Italy.

But Cuba is also far ahead of us on many other issues, starting with the right to health, so much so that during the pandemic and after, as in Calabria, the exhausted Italian regional and local administrations were forced to resort to the help of the doctors and nurses who come from it. While new and catastrophic pandemics are expected, Italian governments, both nationally and regionally, continue irresponsibly to dismantle the public health service. Billions of euros are squandered on useless armaments and public works, such as the bridge over the Strait of Messina. A fruity ruling class is heading in forced stages towards its own self destructionbut the trouble is that this announced suicide will also affect a large part of the Italian population, starting with the most fragile sectors.

Seeing things in their right historical perspective, the relationship with Cuba is fundamental because, as I wrote in my recent book International law: critical notes, “the contribution of the Cuban Revolution was important from various points of view. Above all as an example for other peoples of the Third World and in particular in the Latin American area. Then as a point of reference for new international (Group of 77) and regional (ALBA, CELAC) deployments. Finally, for the contents carried forward with remarkable coherence in all international fora (foreign debt, obligations of transnational companies). Cuba has known various constitutional innovations, always recognizing a role for the juridical sphere important and giving life to a political system characterized by important levels of grassroots participation, as most recently demonstrated by the events relating to the discussion and approval of the 2019 constitutional text, and by the concrete realization of many fundamental rights”.

Like the commitment to peace in Ukraine, the commitment to a close, constructive relationship based on mutual respect with Cuba constitutes the touchstone for every alternative of government and power, today more than ever necessary and urgent even in Italy in the face of the tumultuous transformations and anguished problems that are posed on a global level.