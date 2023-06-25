Health insurance for traveling abroad | Info

Citizens of Serbia spend most of their vacations in Greece, and health insurance related to teeth and chronic diseases is not valid there.

Insurance before traveling abroad is a must-have document, and you must state the condition of your teeth and whether you have chronic diseases when you go to the branch of the Republic Health Insurance Fund to get a certificate that provides you with treatment outside of Serbia, more precisely during your private stay abroad. This document refers to the 21st country in the world, among which, unfortunately, there is no one in which Serbian citizens most often fly, Greece. However, this insurance applies only to the provision of emergency medical assistance and in the event of the need to remove an immediate danger to life and health. For this reason, travel agencies state that it is more practical to pay for private insurance that covers far more ailments and health problems.

“RFZO insured persons on a private trip abroad have health care at the fund’s expense when it comes to emergency medical situations. This implies that the fund has concluded bilateral agreements with 21 countries, these are mainly countries from the region – North Macedonia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, but also Germany, Austria, and on that basis they have the right to health care“, he says Aleksandra Beslać, director of the RFZO information service.

How to get a RFZO certificate before going on a trip?

It is necessary for the insured with a health card to first go to the selected doctor at the health center, who, based on the inspection of the health record, checks whether the insured has had any chronic or acute illness in the last 12 months, and based on that, issues a certificate. In addition to personal data, the insured is obliged to indicate the condition of his teeth in the questionnaire for obtaining the certificate. With this certificate and the health card, the insured person needs to go to the branch that issued the card, where he receives a free bilingual form necessary for traveling abroad.

“When we talk about countries where the fund does not have signed bilateral agreements, the form is different, but the procedure is the same. In the event of medical expenses incurred in those countries, the insured bears the costs himself, but upon his return he has the right to a refund of the incurred expenses. Which means he has to submit documentation, a form, a medical report and newly created bills for medical expenses“, explains Beslać.

The legal deadline for a refund is up to 60 days, with complete documentation attached. Although Serbian tourists spend most of their vacations in Greece every year, there is no agreement with this country, so everyone who goes to the Greek seas for a 10-day stay in that country pays a policy of about 20 euros, which covers the costs of medical services up to 35,000 euros.

With which countries has Serbia signed an agreement?

Serbia has signed an agreement with Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Italy, Luxembourg, Hungary, North Macedonia, Germany, Romania, Slovakia, France, Croatia, Montenegro, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Turkey and Tunisia, as well as with the province of Quebec. . For policyholders traveling to Poland and Great Britain, only a health card and a passport are required.

“With countries with which we do not have bilateral agreements, such as Greece and Spain, Egypt and Portugal, the procedure is similar. It means that before you leave, you go to your chosen doctor again, you get a certificate that guarantees that you have not had acute or chronic diseases in the previous 12 months, and you go to the Branch, where you get a slightly different form“, added Beslać.

With that form and with your travel document and health card, you travel to countries where we do not have signed agreements. In the event of a medical emergency, you must submit all medical documentation and original invoices, as well as the form you took before the trip, to the Fund upon your return to the country, for reimbursement of expenses.

Beslać points out that whether all costs are covered depends on the costs themselves, the interventions that have been made, and the committee within the Fund is studying the entire documentation. Last year, more than 50,000 people applied for both types of forms.

