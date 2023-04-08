12
KIEV — If there were no war to fight, half of Ukrainian soldiers would be in psychiatric therapy. At first glance you’d say they’re fine: they walk on their own legs, the body is intact, they still have the patriotic response ready. But inside no, inside they are broken. «I leave the house and I don’t remember why I went out», «I haven’t slept for a month», «my right eye argues with the left».
