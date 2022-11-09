Home World Heartbeat US elections, Republicans ahead in the House, Senate uncertain
Heartbeat US elections, Republicans ahead in the House, Senate uncertain

Heartbeat US elections, Republicans ahead in the House, Senate uncertain

For the Republicans, the Midterm elections, according to the current but not yet definitive ballot papers, could indeed be an advance and a success, but less than overwhelming exploits. With numerous seats on a national scale still to be officially decided due to the margins considered too narrow, Joe Biden’s Democrats have given a lot more trouble than expected by the latest polls to the aspirations of a clear conquest of the Senate as well as the House by the ‘opposition. The final results could become clearer in the next few hours but perhaps also take longer.

Towards midnight in the USA, the forecast index elaborated by the New York Times on the basis of the ballot counts gave the Republicans a 73% chance of snatching the majority from the House, winning at least more than the minimum of the five seats necessary to overturn the current one. democratic control. According to some nocturnal analyzes, the Republicans could perhaps obtain “only” 219 deputies against 216 Democrats, with a margin of error that remained of more or less 13. Nothing seemed certain yet and above all the party had hoped to clearly win dozens of new seats among the deputies.

Even more the response on the Senate, where the dem now have a narrow advantage of a seat, appeared at the time, according to the same indicator, a “tossup”, extremely uncertain. Two hard-fought and perhaps decisive battles for Senate seats in Washington in Pennsylvania and Georgia appear in the balance: John Fetterman (D) against Mehment Oz (R) – Fetterman in slight advantage – and Raphael Warnock (D) against Herschel Walker (R) – Walker slightly ahead with a race that may have started with a ballot in December.

In other Senate barometer contests, the DEMs have won in New Hampshire, with Maggie Hassan, while the Republicans have won one in Ohio with a protégé of Donald Trump, author and financier JD Vance. The dem were also ahead in a disputed Arizona seat, the Republicans in Wisconsin.

Find out more

Among the most significant successes of the Republicans, surely the vote in the influential state of Florida, both for the federal Congress and for the state governor. Ron DeSantis was re-elected with huge margins to lead the state (by 20 percentage points, a record in the state) amplifying his presidential aspirations for 2024. He has also garnered great acclaim in the traditionally democratic and populous Miami Dade County.

