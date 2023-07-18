Heat wave, in Rome the day of fire. And the “heat code” is now arriving in hospitals – breaking latest news

The heat wave

In Spain today 44 degrees are expected in the Cordoba area, in France 40 degrees in Provence and Corsica. According to experts, Rome too could exceed the record of 40.7 degrees recorded at the Rome Urbe meteorological station on June 22, 2022. «We are doing everything we can to alleviate this situation. We are at unprecedented temperatures, climate change is making itself felt. We are making the most of formulating a hot plan. However, bathing in the fountains is not done», said the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri. On Monday, new records were already set in Sicily in Trapani (43.5 °C), Marsala (43.3) and Erice (40.4).

The peak

The peak of Saharan heat is expected between Tuesday and Wednesday. While in the North the heat could subside between Thursday and Friday, in the Center-South it will continue throughout the week. Of the 27 Italian cities monitored by the Ministry of Health, twenty are reported on Tuesday with a red dot due to heat waves, another six with an orange dot and only Genoa with a yellow dot. On Wednesday the red dots will rise to 23, two in orange, in yellow the Ligurian capital will be joined by Bolzano. In the Po Valley it could reach 38-39 degrees, the zero degree mark in the Alps is positioned above 5,000 metres, i.e. above the height of the Mont Blanc summit. There will be tropical nights with lows that won’t drop below 20 degrees and the heat to disturb rest.

Beware of thunderstorms

L’South Tyrol is also on yellow alert from the Civil Protection for thunderstorms in the mountains on Tuesday. According to iLMeteo.it, in the next few days cyclonic structures could descend from the British Isles in central-southern Europe, with direct effects also on Northern Italy where they could cause insidious thunderstorms. Saturday, due to the humidity and heat present in the lower layers of the atmosphere and the strong thermal contrasts between air masses, the ideal conditions could be created for the development of massive storm cells capable of locally unleashing strong blows of wind and hail.

