Near Čačak on the Ibar highway, there was a collision in which three people were injured.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

A bus and a “Fiat Punto” car collided. Injured persons were transported to the Emergency Department of the General Hospital in Čačak. “A 22-year-old woman was admitted to the intensive care unit in serious general condition with a head and chest injury.. A 61-year-old man is also in serious general condition with a chest injury and a broken limb. A 50-year-old woman has stable vital parameters with an injury to the chest and lower leg,” said the General Hospital in Čačak.

According to eyewitnesses, the collision occurred when one bus overtook another, and then collided with an oncoming Fiat.

