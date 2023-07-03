Heavy Israeli attack on Jenin: 7 Palestinians killed

At least seven Palestinians were killed in Israel’s attack on Jenin (West Bank) and 13 others were injured. This was reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. According to Israeli military radio there are still several shots buried under the rubble of a building that was hit by the air force. The broadcaster estimates that around ten militiamen were killed in this phase.

“Security forces have been working in the last few hours concentrating against terrorist centers in Jenin.” So Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant about the army operation in Jenin in a tweet. “Anyone who harms the citizens of Israel will pay a heavy price,” he added.

Israeli Air Force attacks in Jenin: smoke billows between buildings as gunfire is heard

«We are closely monitoring the behavior of our enemy, the defense establishment is prepared for any scenario. We will pursue and catch up with our enemy,” Gallant added. The northern West Bank, and especially the city of Jenin and its environs, have long been considered hotbeds of terrorism by the IDF, evidenced by a series of attacks in early 2022, many of which were carried out by residents of the area .

In an initial comment al-Fatah accuses Israel of having launched a “barbaric attack” which in any case “will not dissuade us from continuing to defend our people until freedom and independence”. And he adds: “The international community should break its silence”.

Residents of Jenin told CNN they heard explosions and heavy gunfire in the area, while video taken at the scene of the attack showed injured Palestinians being evacuated on ambulances that carried them to the city hospital.

