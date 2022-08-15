Heavy rain in South Korea has killed 14 people, heavy rain warning lifted in some areas

August 14

China News Service, August 14. According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s Central Disaster Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on the 14th that the torrential rain in South Korea since the 8th has caused 14 deaths, 6 missing and 26 injured.

According to reports, this round of heavy rain caused a total of 6,286 private facilities and 906 public facilities to be damaged.

A total of 7,480 people in 7 cities and 55 cities, counties and districts across the country have left their homes due to the rain. Of the 1,901 victims who actually suffered losses, 1,502 are still unable to return home. Another 5,579 people were temporarily evacuated for safety, of which 3,723 have not yet returned home.

According to reports, on the morning of the 14th, heavy rain warnings were lifted in Daejeon City and parts of Chungcheongnam-do, and weather warnings were no longer issued nationwide. There will be 30mm showers in most areas. After the rain subsides, the disaster investigation will be in full swing.