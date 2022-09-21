China News Service, September 21. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from the 21st to the 24th, there was a lot of precipitation in the southwest. There were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, northern and western Yunnan, northern and western Guizhou and other places. . From the 22nd to the 23rd, affected by the cold air, most areas north of the Huaihe River will experience northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6 and gusts of magnitude 7 to 8 from north to south.

Rainy weather in Southwest China

From the 21st to the 24th, there was a lot of precipitation in the southwest. There were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, northern and western Yunnan, northern and western Guizhou and other places.

In addition, from the 21st to the 22nd, there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of southern South China.

Cold air will affect northern China

From the 22nd to the 23rd, affected by the cold air, most areas north of the Huaihe River will experience northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6 from north to south, with gusts of magnitude 7 to 8, and gusts of magnitude 9 in central and eastern Inner Mongolia; central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Gansu In the eastern part, central and northern Shaanxi, and parts of northern China, northeast China, and Huanghuai, the temperature dropped by 4 to 8 °C, and the local temperature dropped by about 10 °C; there were moderate to heavy rains in eastern Inner Mongolia and northeast China, local heavy rains, and rain clips in high-altitude areas. snow or snow.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on September 21 to 08:00 on September 22, the mountainous areas of southwestern Xinjiang, southern and eastern Qinghai, western and southern Gansu, most of Inner Mongolia, central and northern North China, most of Southwest China, western Hubei, northern Hunan, central and southern Guangxi, There are light rains in parts of most of Guangdong, Hainan Island, southern Taiwan Island and other places. Among them, there are moderate rains in parts of eastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, southern Sichuan, southern Chongqing, western Yunnan, southern coastal Guangxi, southern and western Guangxi, and Hainan Island. To heavy rain, local torrential rains (50-60 mm) along the southern coast of Guangxi, the southern coast of Guangxi, and the eastern coast of Hainan Island. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and western Inner Mongolia, northern North China, and southwestern Northeast China.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on September 21 – 08:00 on 22nd)

From 08:00 on September 22 to 08:00 on September 23, western Heilongjiang, southeastern Inner Mongolia, central and western Jilin, Liaoning, eastern Tibet, northwestern and southern Sichuan, southern Chongqing, northern and southwestern Yunnan, southern and western Guangxi, Hainan Island, etc. There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of the region. Among them, there are local heavy rains (50-70 mm) in southeastern Inner Mongolia, southwestern Jilin, northern Liaoning, southeastern Tibet, northern Yunnan, and southern Hainan Island. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 and above in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, North China, Huanghuai, Jianghan, Jianghuai and other places.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on September 22 – 08:00 on 23rd)

From 08:00 on September 23 to 08:00 on 24th, there were moderate to eastern Heilongjiang, most of Jilin, eastern Tibet, northern and southern Sichuan, and northeastern Sichuan, most of Chongqing, northern and western Yunnan, and southern Hainan Island. Heavy rain, among which, there are local heavy rains (50-70 mm) in southeastern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, and southeastern Tibet. There are 4-6 winds in parts of southeastern Inner Mongolia and eastern Northeast China.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on September 23 – 08:00 on 24th)