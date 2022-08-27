Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time →[download link]





According to the latest data released by Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Agency on the 27th, since June, heavy rainfall has caused floods and other disasters in Pakistan, resulting in 982 deaths. More than 33 million people were also affected. A state of emergency has been declared across Pakistan. Sindh province in southeastern Pakistan is one of the hardest hit areas by the floods. A lot of farmland was flooded, and local farmers suffered heavy losses.

This is Jakob Abad, Sindh province, where a large number of houses were submerged in the flood.

Some homeless people had to set up tents by the roadside for their families to take shelter. Others put their belongings in the car and drove through the water, looking for a new place to stay.

The floods also submerged more than 800,000 hectares of arable land in Sindh province, destroying a large number of crops and causing heavy losses to local farmers.

Sindh farmer Khalil Ahmed: We planted 50 acres (more than 20 hectares) of the best quality rice, which is what everyone eats, and now it’s all gone.

Pakistani media reported that more than 300 people have died from floods and rain-related accidents in Sindh province since mid-June.

Officials in Sindh say floods in the province this year are worse than in 2010. The floods that year killed at least 1,700 people across the country, most of them from Sindh.

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Li Tong