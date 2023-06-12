Heavy rainfall in northwest Pakistan has caused more than 100 casualties and many states of emergency

original title:Heavy rainfall in northwest Pakistan has caused more than 100 casualties, and many areas have entered a state of emergency

Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds more injured in various disasters caused by heavy rainfall in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber-Pashtun province.

According to Agence France-Presse, the storm hit four areas in Khyber-Pashtun Province on the evening of the 10th. 15 people were killed and 100 were injured in the Bennu area. The victims included 5 brothers aged between 2 and 11. sisters. In addition, the rainfall caused damage to 68 houses in the Bennu area.

In the other three disaster areas, 5 people, 4 people and 1 person died in Legimer Ward, Geleg and Dera Ismail Khan respectively. All four regions have declared a state of emergency.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif issued a statement late Saturday expressing his condolences to the victims of the disaster and instructing the National Disaster Management Agency and relevant provincial governments to carry out rescue work immediately.

Affected by the monsoon, the rainy season in Pakistan is from June to September every year. The precipitation increases significantly, and flood disasters such as landslides and mudslides occur from time to time.

Editor: Zheng Jianlong