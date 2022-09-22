

Heavy rainfall in southwest China and cold air affect northern China



1. Weather

1. Domestic situation

There are moderate to heavy rains in Sichuan, Yunnan, Guangxi, Guangdong, Hainan and other places: from 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, central Sichuan, central Chongqing, southwestern Hubei, western Guizhou, eastern and southern Yunnan, southern Guangxi, western Guangdong, Hainan Island, etc. There were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in some parts of the region, and local heavy rains (100-126 mm) in Liangshan, Hainan, Baoting and Changjiang.

2. Live abroad

Strong precipitation in Japan, West Africa, South America and other places: Moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain or heavy rain, accompanied by There are strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

High temperatures continued in North Africa, West Asia, the United States and other places: the Brazilian Plateau, the Sahara and its north, eastern West Africa, southern East Africa, the western coast and central part of the United States, the Great Lakes region, the Arabian Peninsula, the Iranian Plateau, the Indus Plain, the southern Indian Peninsula, and northern Australia, etc. The highest temperature in the ground exceeds 35°C, some areas reach 38-40°C, and the local area exceeds 42°C.

Second, the key weather forecast

1. Domestic key weather

(1) Rainy weather in Southwest China

From the 22nd to the 24th, there was much precipitation in the southwest, and there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, northern Yunnan, and northern Guizhou.

In addition, from the 22nd to the 23rd, there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of southern South China.

(2) Cold air affects northern China

Affected by the cold air, from September 22 to 24, the temperature in some areas north of the Huaihe River will drop by 4-8 °C, among which the temperature in central and eastern Inner Mongolia, western Jilin, western Heilongjiang, and southern Gansu will drop by about 10 °C; There will be northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6 and gusts of magnitude 7 to 9 from north to south in most parts of the north. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue strong wind cooling forecasts at 06:00 on September 22 (see Figure 1). There will be moderate to heavy rain in eastern and northeastern Inner Mongolia, local torrential rain, and sleet or snow in high-altitude areas.

Figure 1 National gale and cooling forecast map (08:00 on September 22 – 08:00 on 24th)

2. Foreign key weather

(1) There is strong cooling and precipitation in Eastern Europe and other places

In the next three days, affected by the cold air, there will be strong cooling and precipitation in Eastern Europe and other regions, and most areas will have light to moderate rain. Among them, there will be heavy rain and local heavy rain in parts of central and southern Eastern Europe; Cooling up to 4-8 ℃, local 10 ℃ or more.

(2) Strong precipitation in East Asia, North America, West Africa and other places

In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain, and strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds in some places, such as the Japanese islands, the Indian peninsula, the western coast of the United States, the western coast of Canada, Brazil, and the coast of West Africa.

(3) Continued high temperature in West Asia, North Australia, North Africa and other places

In the next three days, the Arabian Peninsula, the Indus Plain, the Iranian Plateau, southern India, northern Australia, North Africa, the Brazilian Plateau, the southern United States and other places will have high temperature weather above 35°C. Among them, parts of West Asia, North Africa, and the Brazilian Plateau will be The daily maximum temperature in the region exceeds 40°C.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on September 22 to 08:00 on September 23, western Heilongjiang, western Jilin, most of Liaoning, southeastern Tibet, southeastern Qinghai, northern Sichuan Plateau, southern Sichuan Basin, southern Chongqing, northern Yunnan, northern Guizhou, Hainan Island, etc. There are moderate to heavy rains in the ground. Among them, there are local heavy rains (50-70 mm) in southeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Liaoning, and southeastern Hainan Island. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia, eastern Liaoning and other places (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on September 22 – 08:00 on 23rd)

From 08:00 on September 23 to 08:00 on September 24, there were moderate to heavy rains in southeastern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, eastern Tibet, northern Sichuan Plateau, central and eastern Sichuan Basin, Chongqing, and southern Hainan Island. Among them, southeastern Heilongjiang and Jilin There are local torrential rains (50-80 mm) in the north, southeastern Tibet and other places. There are 4-6 winds in parts of southeastern Inner Mongolia, central Jiangsu and other places (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on September 23 – 08:00 on 24th)

From 08:00 on September 24 to 08:00 on September 25, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of northeastern Heilongjiang, southeastern Tibet, southern Sichuan, most of Chongqing, and western Hubei. There are 4-5 winds in parts of northeastern Heilongjiang (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on September 24th – 08:00 on September 25th)

4. Influence and Concern

1. Cold air affects the northern region, pay attention to the impact of strong winds and strong rainfall in the northeast and other places;

2. Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan, Guizhou and other places have a lot of rainfall, and pay attention to the secondary disasters that may be caused by the rainfall and the impact on the Sichuan-Tibet Railway and the Luding earthquake area;

3. Pay attention to the development trend of meteorological drought in Jiangnan, Jianghan, and western Jianghuai.

