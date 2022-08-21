Home World Heavy rains hit many Indian states: 35 people were killed in flash floods and landslides – yqqlm
World

Heavy rains hit many Indian states: 35 people were killed in flash floods and landslides – yqqlm

by admin

Heavy rains hit many Indian states: 35 people killed in flash floods and landslides

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-21 18:05

Overseas Network, August 21. According to today’s news from India and Russian Satellite Network, on the 20th local time, affected by the monsoon, many states in India were hit by heavy rains, causing flash floods and landslides. A total of 35 people have been killed so far.

According to reports, heavy rains hit the Indian states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand. Among them, a total of 4 people were killed and 10 people were missing in Uttarakhand; a total of 22 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh; a total of 6 people were killed in Odisha, the state most affected by the monsoon, and the floods have caused nearly 500,000 people in the state Displaced, 500 villages flooded; 3 dead in Jharkhand.

(Original title: Heavy rains hit many states in India: 35 people were killed in flash floods and landslides)

Source: Overseas Network Author: Editor: Chen Dong
See also  Bo Ming: The term Abe invented has far-reaching influence, and Trump and Biden have adopted it | Shinzo Abe | The Epoch Times

You may also like

Who is Dugin, the ideologue who inspired Putin’s...

Large-scale strike at Britain’s largest port, $800 million...

Ukrainian saboteurs or Russian matrix: the leads on...

Deterring the CCP, the United States, Australia and...

Gb: 8 days of port strike in strategic...

Russia reveals mass production of its most powerful...

Darya Dugina, who is the daughter of Aleksandr...

Russia claims to attack Ukraine, says to block...

In Kiev, the “parade” of Russian vehicles destroyed...

Follow-up to Taiwan military exercise: Japan considers deploying...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy