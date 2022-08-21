Heavy rains hit many Indian states: 35 people killed in flash floods and landslides

Overseas Network, August 21. According to today’s news from India and Russian Satellite Network, on the 20th local time, affected by the monsoon, many states in India were hit by heavy rains, causing flash floods and landslides. A total of 35 people have been killed so far.

According to reports, heavy rains hit the Indian states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand. Among them, a total of 4 people were killed and 10 people were missing in Uttarakhand; a total of 22 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh; a total of 6 people were killed in Odisha, the state most affected by the monsoon, and the floods have caused nearly 500,000 people in the state Displaced, 500 villages flooded; 3 dead in Jharkhand.