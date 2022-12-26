Home World Heavy snow in Japan, there are 17 dead and 93 injured
World

Heavy snow in Japan, there are 17 dead and 93 injured

by admin
Heavy snow in Japan, there are 17 dead and 93 injured

The death toll from the heavy snowfalls that hit large areas of Japan, leaving hundreds of homes without electricity, is 17 dead and 93 injured in Japan. This was reported by the National Agency for Disaster Management. Heavy snow has hit the northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways, delaying delivery services and causing 11 deaths as of Saturday. More snowfall over the Christmas weekend pushed the number of dead to 17 and injured to 93, figures updated as of Monday morning. Many of the victims fell while clearing snow from roofs or became buried under the thick drifts of snow sliding off the roofs.

Municipal offices in snow-affected regions have urged residents to be careful when clearing snow and not to work alone. A 70-year-old woman was found dead buried under a thick drift of snow that suddenly fell on her roof in Nagai city of Yamagata prefecture, the Disaster Management Agency said. north of Tokyo, where more than 80 centimeters of snow accumulated on Saturday. In rice-growing Niigata, some producers of mochi, the rice cakes that are the basis for New Year’s meals, have reported delays in deliveries and their mochi may not reach customers in time. .

Snowfalls three times the seasonal average were recorded in many areas of northeastern Japan. Heavy snow toppled an electricity transmission tower on Japan’s northernmost main island, leaving about 20,000 homes without power on Christmas morning, though power was restored to most areas later, according to as reported by the Ministry of Economy and Industry. The transport ministry said dozens of trains and flights were suspended in northern Japan until Sunday, but services have since largely resumed.

See also  Missing Elnaz Rekabi, the Iranian athlete who competed in Korea without a headscarf

You may also like

King Charles’ first Christmas message pays tribute to...

2023Ƴȳ ޺ŷϳĿĵ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Responding to the West’s price limit on Russian...

Covid, dramatic situation in China: 248 million cases...

US stocks continue to close down! “Santa Claus...

Five bombs discovered in Brasilia: the plan to...

The boom in going overseas continues to heat...

Bombs discovered in Brasilia to “create chaos”: the...

North Korean drones pass the Demilitarized Zone, southern...

China’s showdown: 71 combat aircraft in flight in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy