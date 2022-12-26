The death toll from the heavy snowfalls that hit large areas of Japan, leaving hundreds of homes without electricity, is 17 dead and 93 injured in Japan. This was reported by the National Agency for Disaster Management. Heavy snow has hit the northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways, delaying delivery services and causing 11 deaths as of Saturday. More snowfall over the Christmas weekend pushed the number of dead to 17 and injured to 93, figures updated as of Monday morning. Many of the victims fell while clearing snow from roofs or became buried under the thick drifts of snow sliding off the roofs.

Municipal offices in snow-affected regions have urged residents to be careful when clearing snow and not to work alone. A 70-year-old woman was found dead buried under a thick drift of snow that suddenly fell on her roof in Nagai city of Yamagata prefecture, the Disaster Management Agency said. north of Tokyo, where more than 80 centimeters of snow accumulated on Saturday. In rice-growing Niigata, some producers of mochi, the rice cakes that are the basis for New Year’s meals, have reported delays in deliveries and their mochi may not reach customers in time. .

Snowfalls three times the seasonal average were recorded in many areas of northeastern Japan. Heavy snow toppled an electricity transmission tower on Japan’s northernmost main island, leaving about 20,000 homes without power on Christmas morning, though power was restored to most areas later, according to as reported by the Ministry of Economy and Industry. The transport ministry said dozens of trains and flights were suspended in northern Japan until Sunday, but services have since largely resumed.