Heavy snowfall in many places in Japan kills 13

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-26 00:59

Reference News Network reported on December 25 that according to Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao” website, the Japanese government announced on the 24th that heavy snowfall has occurred in many places in Japan recently, which has caused 13 deaths, more than 80 injuries, and more than 10,000 households. Electricity.

Reports from Reuters and the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) reported that as of the afternoon of the 24th, heavy snow had caused more than 30 people to be seriously injured, and another 50 people were slightly injured.

According to the report, the Japan Meteorological Agency predicts that snowfall in Hokkaido and the mountains of Kyushu will continue until the 25th. As of 6:00 pm on the 24th, in Hokkaido, the snowfall in the most snowfall area reached 1.28 meters.

Since the 17th, many places in Japan have continued to experience heavy snow weather. Centered on the Hokuriku region and Hokkaido, the snowfall on the Sea of ​​Japan side from North Japan to West Japan is gradually increasing; in addition, northern Kyushu, Kochi and Tokushima prefectures in Shikoku, and Shimane Prefecture in Honshu also rarely experienced heavy snowfall.

According to Japanese media reports, heavy snow caused some train services and flights in northern Japan to be canceled or delayed on the 24th.

According to the report, local weather officials urged people to be cautious and avoid going out as much as possible before the 26th, because heavy snow may disrupt traffic and cause power outages.