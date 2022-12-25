Home World Heavy snowfall in Japan kills 13 and over 10,000 households lose power – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Heavy snowfall in Japan kills 13 and over 10,000 households lose power – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

Heavy snowfall in many places in Japan kills 13

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-26 00:59

Reference News Network reported on December 25 that according to Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao” website, the Japanese government announced on the 24th that heavy snowfall has occurred in many places in Japan recently, which has caused 13 deaths, more than 80 injuries, and more than 10,000 households. Electricity.

Reports from Reuters and the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) reported that as of the afternoon of the 24th, heavy snow had caused more than 30 people to be seriously injured, and another 50 people were slightly injured.

According to the report, the Japan Meteorological Agency predicts that snowfall in Hokkaido and the mountains of Kyushu will continue until the 25th. As of 6:00 pm on the 24th, in Hokkaido, the snowfall in the most snowfall area reached 1.28 meters.

Since the 17th, many places in Japan have continued to experience heavy snow weather. Centered on the Hokuriku region and Hokkaido, the snowfall on the Sea of ​​Japan side from North Japan to West Japan is gradually increasing; in addition, northern Kyushu, Kochi and Tokushima prefectures in Shikoku, and Shimane Prefecture in Honshu also rarely experienced heavy snowfall.

According to Japanese media reports, heavy snow caused some train services and flights in northern Japan to be canceled or delayed on the 24th.

According to the report, local weather officials urged people to be cautious and avoid going out as much as possible before the 26th, because heavy snow may disrupt traffic and cause power outages.

See also  NASA: By 2030, scientists may live on the moon | NASA_Sina Technology_Sina.com

Source: Reference News Network Author: Editor: Guan Pengwei

You may also like

A dozen people buried by an avalanche in...

People’s lives are deeply affected by strikes in...

Austria, ten skiers buried by an avalanche

Charles III, with the first Christmas message, pays...

Wall Street looks forward to receiving gifts from...

Meteorite fell in Somalia, two new minerals discovered:...

Massacre in the Kurdish cultural center, the Paris...

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Ukrainian...

Ukraine, Christmas pact between the Orthodox and Catholic...

Capitol riots final report exposes the truth of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy