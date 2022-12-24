Original title: Heavy snowfall in Japan lasted for nearly a week, killing 10 and injuring 48

The heavy snowfall in Japan has lasted for nearly a week. According to the Japan Broadcasting Association, the data released by the Fire Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan shows that as of 6:00 local time on the 24th, the heavy snowfall that started last Saturday has already spread across Hokkaido. , Akita, Yamagata, Niigata, Ishikawa, and Ehime prefectures killed 10 people and injured 48 others.

According to a report from the Tohoku Electric Power Network, Niigata Prefecture was affected by snowstorms. As of 6:00 local time on the 24th, about 6,800 households were without power.

According to reports, the cumulative snowfall in rural areas of Hokkaido has reached 161 centimeters in recent days. The Sapporo Station of the Japan Railway Bureau stated that it will suspend some trains passing through Sapporo Station, and the resumption time will be notified separately. The Japan Meteorological Department issued a warning to people in the northern and western regions on the 23rd that heavy snowfall may further disrupt traffic and cause power outages in some areas; the Meteorological Department called on residents to remain highly vigilant against the snowstorm and avoid all non-essential outings until next Monday , Stay at home as much as possible.