Hebe de Bonafini, a housewife who became an activist with the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, died this morning at the age of 93. Her death was confirmed by her only surviving child, Alejandra, whom she thanked for the expressions of support her mother received during her hospitalization in the city of La Plata, Argentina. Local officials said the woman suffered from chronic illnesses. She would have celebrated her 94th birthday on December 4th.

During the years of General Jorge Rafael Videla’s dictatorship, Hebe de Bonafini had lost two sons and his young daughter-in-law, who ended up in the ranks of at least 30,000 desaparecidos killed and disappeared by the military. For them, and for all the other young Argentines, she was among the 14 women who founded the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in 1977 to ask for truth and justice.

With his white pañuelo always on his head, he first openly challenged the regime in power and then, in a democracy, the governments that tried to amnesty those responsible for the juntas of the armed forces. With the other mothers of Plaza de Mayo he took to the streets for the first time in front of the government building. Together they began to parade in silence, holding the photo of their missing children in their hands. At the head they tied a cloth diaper they had used when their children were newborns, crocheted on top of the name of the deceased, the date of birth and that of the last time he had been seen alive. And he then continued to parade, every day of his life.

“While Argentines are now attracted by the opening of the World Cup, we are mourning a companion of many battles who has passed away,” said Vera Jarach, one of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo. “With her we shared the pain for the lost children, the struggles for justice and fought with the purpose of spreading the importance of memory among the people”.

«Our president has moved house – the mothers wrote on Twitter – You taught us to walk, now we will follow in your footsteps. Hasta siempre Hebe!».

The association also communicated that his ashes, by the will of Bonafini herself, will rest in the Plaza de Mayo. For her, the Casa Rosada, on behalf of the government of President Alberto Fernandez, has announced three days of mourning.