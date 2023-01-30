TEL AVIV. A Palestinian was shot dead last night in Hebron (West Bank) by Israeli military fire. This was reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health according to which the man’s name was Nasim Abu Fouda (26 years old).

According to the Palestinian News Agency He died it all happened at a military checkpoint at the Tomb of the Patriarchs. The soldiers, says the He died, they fired at the car in which Abu Fouda was travelling, who was hit by a bullet to the head. The military spokesman has not yet commented on the episode. According to local sources, the soldiers feared that the vehicle intended to run them over.