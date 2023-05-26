Hebron synagogue attack thwarted. The bomber is dead

RAMALLAH. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have thwarted an attempted terrorist attack on a synagogue in the Teneh Omarim settlement near Hebron in the West Bank. As reported by military sources quoted by Jerusalem Post, «the terrorist was heading armed with a knife towards the synagogue where prayers were being held when he was shot by the security forces in front of the building». In this way “no one was injured among the residents and the Israeli security forces”, continues the newspaper. The alleged attacker is instead “in critical condition”, as reported by theIdf. The Palestinian responsible for the attack is dead: he wanted to stab Jewish citizens praying in the synagogue for the Shavuot holiday.

The Israel Defense Forces had sent reinforcements to the area after receiving reports of terrorist threats and had told residents not to leave their homes.