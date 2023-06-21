Home » Hector Albertazzi revisits his Classics line – MONDO MODA
Hector Albertazzi revisits his Classics line – MONDO MODA

Hector Albertazzi revisits his Classics line – MONDO MODA

The luxury accessories label Hector Albertazzi revisits its trajectory and presents timeless pieces through its permanent collection, Classics. Proposing a lot of sophistication, the items carry the unique DNA of the brand.

Hector Albertazzi Classics Collection @ Pedro Bodick

The baths slightly aged in Vintage Gold and Boho Silver offer a characteristic touch to the pieces from the Classics line. With earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, the collection proves to be versatile and reinforces its eternity in the life of Brazilian women.

Hector Albertazzi Classics Collection @ Pedro Bodick

Among the highlights, the Grumê Bracelets and Necklaces – inspired by the links of grumet chains – which get a smooth version and another with more than a thousand manually applied crystals. The Safari Earrings, on the other hand, feature studded crystals, as well as resins in shades of ocher and black.

Hector Albertazzi Classics Collection @ Pedro Bodick

For those looking for style and a lot of comfort, the Honey Rings kit is a must-have due to its adjustable fit and ideal for everyday use. The Cuff Earrings, on the other hand, offer a unique shine and make any look even more sophisticated.

Hector Albertazzi Classics Collection @ Pedro Bodick

