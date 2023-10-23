Heidi Klum as a teenager | Magazine

Can you recognize the famous model from the picture?

Although she turned 50 this year, the sweet blonde whose roots trace back to Germany, where she took her first steps in modeling, looks like a little girl. She often shares moments from her private life, and this time she went back in time and shared photos when she was just starting her career in the world of fashion.

Then she posed in swimsuits to enter a modeling competition. Heidi Klum had long brown hair when she was young, and it’s a rare opportunity to see her with that hair color, since everyone has known her for years as a fiery blonde.

“These photos were an application for a modeling contest in 1992,” Heidi wrote, adding that her mom brought her a box full of old photos from the basement. In addition to these photos, she also shared a picture of herself when she was 16, in which she looks absolutely unrecognizable.

See how Heidi Klum looks now:



