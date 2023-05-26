Heidi Klum hot accident (5), Cecilia Rodriguez banal (6), the burnt wedding dress (9)

Password: amaze. But also undress and show yourself on the Cannes 2023 red carpet like mom made them. And she if she made them like Heidi Klum or Irina Shayk he certainly did a good job. Statuesque physique aside though (there is envy, we’re not ashamed to admit it), class is something else. And it’s not the one heralded by many supermodels who have preferred to show the body rather than the style.

Hedi Klum Exaggerated (5)

Zuhair Murad’s sunny yellow dress made photographers (and not only) happy. Heidi shows up in a very scenic dress and becomes the victim (aware?) of a sexy accident on the red carpet. Even if the supermodel, 49, was a flag-waver from Siena, she fluttered her huge cape sleeves in a very theatrical way. Too bad that all this movement has contributed to showing the public something too much on the neckline. Out of the bosom.

Kate Beckinsale (6)

Even Kate Beckinsale in Zuhair Murad Couture opted for the nude look. Teal lace playsuit with overskirt (and Chopard jewelry). Crystals, transparencies and bows? A little too much.

Elsa Hosk Cinderella Rebel (8)

Elsa Hosk wins the extravagance award. The dress by Viktor & Rolf, a creation seen at Paris Couture Week, carries a strong message on the red carpet: “It’s an absurd version of the stereotype of a couture ball gown,” said the designer. The gown, reminiscent of Cinderella’s dress, overlaps diagonally across the body, revealing a sculpted nude bodice underneath. An act of rebellion, which highlights the culture of Cannes which encourages women to dress up to the level of luxury and glamor by always showing off a perfect shilouette.

Classy Winnie Harlow (9)

The supermodel who has always flaunted her vitiligo, becoming a model of acceptance of her body, shows off an emerald green couture creation in velvet and with a ponytail. This time, no slits or necklines in sight, just a lot of style.

Ikram Abdi theater (7)

It looks like something out of the fairy tale “Alice in Wonderland”. Harris Reed’s black velvet gown is interspersed with harlequin motifs and is accented by a grandiose headpiece that takes on an almost petal-like shape. Impossible not to notice it.

Cecilia Rodriguez banal (6)

Without infamy, nor praise. Cecilia Rodriguez shows up in a red chiffon dress, matching the carpet. For her appearance in Cannes, Belen’s sister, she could have dared more. Instead, she preferred to remain low profile.

Helena Christensen icona (8)

Applause for Helena Christensen, top model icon of the nineties. Unlike colleague Heidi Klum, she chooses to stay dressed. And she opts for an evergreen with which she is unlikely to go wrong: the tight-fitting mermaid dress in sequins. Definitely more suitable.

Juliette Binoche chic (8)

Class is not water. And here appears Juliette Binoche, the star of the evening. Super chic, in black and white, with the straight skirt and the structured top with Chopard diamonds. A composed smile, a few moves in front of the photographers. Charm speaks for her.

Confusional Kika Gomes (4)

I want the laces, but also the slit, the high neck and even the feathers. What a mess! Francisca Gome’s black dress, which accompanies Pierre Gasly on the carpet, gives you a headache.

Rawdah Mohamed and the burnt wedding dress (9)

Another dress with a strong message. Rawdah Mohamed, model and activist supporter of Muslim women’s rights, parades in the hijab. Her burnt wedding dress is impressive. A manifesto against arranged marriages and the impositions that still today many women are forced to live. The creation is a bridal dress by Robert Wun. Impossible to forget this apparition.

