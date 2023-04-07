Model Hejdi Klum walked in “pajamas”!

Source: Profimedia

The famous model, Hejdi Klum, does not seem to know the time, the calendar, and often does not care about comments, and at the age of 49, she looks like a twenty-year-old. He often knows how to surprise us with his clothing combinations, make us laugh in costumes and make us wonder how old he really is.

“Lady without fuss” is an epithet that perfectly describes her, at the threshold of her sixth decade she does not shy away from freely flirting with unusual styles and very extravagant clothing combinations.

This time, she decided to bring an unusual style “to the big door” – wide and relaxed pieces of clothing, stripes and a bare back. When she appeared before the taping of the show “America’s Got Talent”, most people thought she came straight out of bed – in pajamas.

She was wearing wide and long striped pants, more precisely “bell bottoms” which will be absolutely trendy this season, while she wore a shirt of the same design with an open back. Huge pockets on it and wide cuffs, as well as stripes reminded that it was pajamas.

She made an effort to match the bag and shoes with the clothing combination, and decided on the color blue.

See what Heidi Klum looks like in the gallery:

(WORLD)