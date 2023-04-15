Home » Heidi Klum in rubber clogs | Magazine
Heidi Klum defies age, but also fashion trends!

Source: Profimedia

Famous model Heidi Klum (49) and how she defies her age. If anyone gets compliments for looking half her age, it’s her. Because of this, many people ask her how she achieves a youthful appearance, and her stylings receive special attention. Would you dare to wear the most hated shoes you probably bought for “around the house”? Come on.

The model appeared on the set “America’s Got Talent” in a chic edition that caught the eye. She proved once again that the union of the incompatible can look good. She paired a set of pants and a sweater, under which she wore a quirky shirt, but the most interesting to the paparazzi were the shoes that Heidi wore.

Source: Profimedia

She defined herself for rubber clogs! The history of clogs begins several centuries ago when thousands of trained shoemakers, who were primarily farmers, made practical, open shoes in their spare time. The art was gradually passed down through the generations, so that today they are also produced by the world‘s most famous brands.

Source: Profimedia

Heidi was never considered a woman with the perfect fashion sense, but that’s why she was declared the queen of Halloween costumes. No one can match her in that, but she doesn’t hesitate to introduce new things when it comes to fashion trends. Would you wear rubber clogs with this combination?

