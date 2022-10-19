Original title: Heilongjiang Forestry Vocational and Technical College Teachers World Skills Competition Awarded

Workers Daily-China Industry Network reporter Zhang Shiguang

On October 14th, local time, the 2022 WorldSkills Special Competition Woodworking Project came to an end in Basel, Switzerland. Wang Zongheng, a teacher from Heilongjiang Forestry Vocational and Technical College, participated in the competition on behalf of China and won the winning prize. After Xu Yan, Heilongjiang Forestry Vocational and Technical College once again won the honor for the country on the stage of the World Skills Competition.

According to reports, the technical rules of the woodworking project of the 2022 WorldSkills Competition Special Competition have changed a lot compared to the past. On the basis of the original competition module, an independent design module and a mysterious module have been added. The contestants are required to provide on-site materials, equipment and facilities within 22 hours. According to the requirements of the competition, the competition of stakeout, line drawing, parts processing, surface treatment, assembly and other links can be completed safely, quickly and accurately. After 4 days of fierce competition, Wang Zongheng finally won the competition prize.

It is reported that the WorldSkills Organization is scheduled to hold the 2022 WorldSkills Special Competition in 15 countries from mid-September to late November this year, with a total of 62 competitions.

Wang Zongheng was a student of the Department of Home Furnishing Engineering of Heilongjiang Forestry Vocational and Technical College. In 2020, he represented Heilongjiang Province to participate in the woodworking project of the first vocational skills competition in my country and won the championship. The national training team of the woodworking project of the competition. During the training period, Wang Zongheng was diligent and persistent, and finally obtained the qualification to represent China in the woodworking project of the 2022 World Skills Competition Special Competition with the comprehensive result of the first place. He also became the second person of Heilongjiang Forestry Vocational Technical College after Xu Yan Players on the world stage.

Over the years, the Heilongjiang Forestry Trade Union has led the trade unions at all levels in the province’s forestry system to stimulate the enthusiasm of employees and officers for entrepreneurship through labor and skill competitions, strive to build a knowledge-based, skilled and innovative industrial worker team, and focus on improving skills and cultivating artisans. Take responsibility for talents and help economic development. Heilongjiang Forestry Vocational and Technical College has successively trained 6 “National Technical Experts”, 2 “National Youth Post Experts”, 1 “National Light Industry Technical Expert”, 1 “Longjiang Great Craftsman”, and “Longjiang Technical Expert” 2 people and 3 “Longjiang craftsmen”.