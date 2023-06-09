HELD REGIONAL EXPERT SYMPOSIUM: Investing in energy efficiency leads to savings Info

More than 40 experts participated in the regional professional symposium

In Belgrade, more than 40 experts participated in a regional expert symposium, where the need to speed up the implementation of measures to increase energy efficiency in buildings was highlighted, as they contribute to reducing energy supply costs, but also to protecting the environment and the health of citizens.

Improving energy efficiency is beneficial for people’s health, the environment and economic development, Jakup Beriš, permanent representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Serbia, pointed out, among other things, at the two-day regional expert symposium “Energy efficiency of buildings in the Balkan region +”, which was held in Belgrade, and in which more than 40 speakers participated.

– Lower energy consumption also means a reduction in electricity and heating bills, as well as the emission of gases with the greenhouse effect and particles that pollute the air. The money invested in building reconstruction works stays in the country and helps in opening new, green jobs – said the permanent representative of UNDP in Serbia.

He pointed out that UNDP provides support to Serbia to renovate one percent of public buildings on an annual basis:

– We have renovated over 56 buildings so far, and our study indicates that if they are renovated accordingly, the Government will save 30 percent of energy costs and 700 tons of carbon dioxide will be emitted less.

Plamena Halačeva, deputy head of the EU Delegation in Serbia, pointed out that the Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupted the global energy market, which led to an unprecedented crisis.

– It is important that we deal with this energy crisis together with our partners in the Western Balkans, offering solutions similar to those applied in the EU. Last year, the EU allocated EUR 1 billion in energy support to the region, which was divided into two parts: EUR 500 million for direct budget support intended for vulnerable households and businesses, while the other half was intended for investments in renewable energy sources, interconnections and energy efficiency.

Goran Vesić, Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure of the Government of Serbia, reminded that 12 years have passed since Serbia adopted a legal framework for regulating energy efficiency, but, as he assessed, not much has been done in terms of energy efficiency. However, that is now changing:

– What is important is that you will not be able to buy or sell an apartment without an energy passport. This will apply to every housing unit in Serbia in the next 10 years. We think it is fair that when someone buys an apartment, they simply know what the energy properties of that apartment are. Also, buildings that have more than 10,000 square meters will be built in accordance with green building certificates in the future, which will have a favorable effect on energy efficiency, as well as environmental protection.

Renovation of residential buildings

Dušan Radonjić, Acting Assistant Minister in the Sector for Housing and Architectural Policy, Communal Activities and Energy Efficiency of the Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure, pointed out that a strategy was recently created in that department to stimulate the national building fund, which envisages four programs – family buildings, houses , commercial and public buildings:

– The goal is to create a good climate for the private sector so that it recognizes its interest in it. Efforts will also be made to strengthen legal regulations. The law on communal activities has been completed and will probably go to the Assembly in the fall.

Biljana Šćepanović, Minister of Science and Technological Development of the Government of Montenegro, stated that buildings are big consumers and emit a large amount of harmful gases, creating a greenhouse effect.

– Montenegro realized that increasing energy efficiency is key in the modernization of industry with the aim of reflecting the economy of creating new jobs. Our joint efforts have been recognized by our European partners, who have supported us in order to jointly overcome the energy crisis.

Jon Muntean, director of the Agency for Energy Efficiency of Moldova, pointed out that the recent crisis had a great impact on the energy sector, and that the price of gas increased by over 300 percent.

– We need 22 billion euros to renovate the buildings, which is a very large sum. In order to have energy-efficient buildings, we have a draft program to renovate government-owned buildings and, of course, we are now aligning that with EU directives and how to increase efficiency from one to three percent.

Jasmina Katica, Head of the Department for Energy Efficiency in Buildings of the Ministry of Spatial Planning of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, compared energy efficiency to fuel whose potential is underutilized:

– When it comes to residential buildings, 1.5 percent of residential buildings will be renovated, whereby we gave priority to more residential buildings in order to have more users per renovated building and to spread awareness of the importance of this document. This scenario should result in 23.4 million square meters of usable area.

Oleg Dzubinski, regional advisor of the Sustainable Energy Department of the UN Economic Commission for Europe, pointed out that energy efficiency and renewable energy sources go hand in hand:

– With energy efficiency, you invest money, but you don’t get money back, but savings. That is why investors are necessary. The households themselves have to say: “OK, I will save, but first I have to invest.” It is important at the level of the government itself to think carefully about how investments are made. Our goal is to come up with buildings that will be efficient on an everyday level, and that is very difficult. If user behavior doesn’t change, then you’re investing in something that won’t happen.

Zero energy

Elvis Hadžikadić, general director of Plus Minus Engineering & Consulting BiH, says that buildings with almost zero consumption have become mandatory since 2010:

– All new public buildings from 2029 must be zero consumption buildings. Those facilities should be connected to renewable sources of heating and cooling. I would say that the countries of the Balkans are struggling on that first step. We still have a lot of buildings that don’t even have thermal insulation on the walls.

Paula Ray Garcia, deputy head of the department of the European Commission’s Directorate General for Energy, pointed out that when improving the performance of buildings, it is important that they have a very high energy performance and low energy needs for heating, cooling and ventilation, but also low energy needs and that they use renewable energy sources:

– Thanks to this concept, buildings in the EU consume half of what they used to consume.

Borko Raičević, senior energy efficiency expert of the Energy Community, says that in the countries of the Western Balkans they are trying to implement the directive for the minimum energy performance of buildings:

– Through regional cooperation and the regional group for energy efficiency, we tried to discuss the renovation of buildings, and it is one of the most complex directives for the energy efficiency of buildings because it also concerns the law on real estate.

A sustainable future

Laureta Dibra, NAP project manager, UNDP Albania, stated that the probability of Albania achieving the zero energy consumption standard is increasing:

– In Albania, in accordance with EU regulations, we started adopting the law on energy efficiency in 2015. We have a methodology for calculating the optimal number of costs for the lowest energy efficiency, as well as a methodology for calculating the minimum energy criteria, and this is finally rounded off with software and obtaining passports for buildings.

Ivan Mrvaljević, director of the Directorate for Development and Investments of the EPCG of Montenegro, pointed out that countries in the region must implement decarbonization:

– Citizens want to be part of the transition and part of the solution. We launched a project to supply citizens with solar panels and 14,000 applications were received. As for zero-energy buildings, we are ready to be a partner to everyone because we believe that everyone wins in this cooperation.

The role of digitization

Dr. Romanas Savickas, Senior Advisor, UNEP Copenhagen Climate Center, believes that zero energy consumption should be applied in all cycles, whether building a new building or renovating existing ones:

– When I was evaluating consumption, I realized that yellow brick buildings, of the same type of design, have different consumption. In the case of office buildings, the difference can be up to 60 percent. We have buildings that are like spaceships, but we don’t know how to operate them. We established a scientific methodology and I classified all buildings from 1 to 15, best and worst. We’ve built it into a platform where buildings are shown by colors and numbers, so you can see how energy efficient the buildings are.

Borko Vulikić, UNDP Montenegro project manager, stated that in Montenegro digital technologies are becoming more and more important every day:

– Despite the fact that we started late, Montenegro already has some projects that it can show and which will represent a good basis for upgrading, such as, for example, the project of smart meters. That project opened the door to more that are ongoing.

Maja Matejici, consultant and master of mechanical engineering, pointed out that we lack data on energy efficiency in the public sector:

– In Serbia, most people think that when they look at the energy passport of a building, if that building happens to have one, that it is an indicator of how much that building consumes. Few people know that the methodology for calculating energy performance in Serbia is not aligned with the European methodology, and it should have been done 15 years ago.

Aleksandar Dedinec, research associate of the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts, says that great efforts are being made to reduce consumption and achieve the goals for 2030 for buildings to be carbon-neutral.

– Digitization plays a key role in energy efficiency in various sectors. There are six areas of digitization that I would point to: data-driven insights, smart grid optimization, energy system mapping, Internet of Things, energy modeling and simulation, and energy design and planning. It is very difficult to explain to people the importance of energy efficiency and that they have to change their habits.